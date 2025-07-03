Porthmadog Post Office and Rowlands Pharmacy could move to High Street.
They are currently based at Bank Place, but this lease is due to expire and the premises will no longer be available for Post Office use.
The current postmaster has identified an opportunity to move this branch to 57-59 High Street. It would open Monday-Friday, 9am–5.30pm, and Saturday, 9am–1pm, slightly longer hours on a Saturday than currently.
A period of consultation has opened, giving people the opportunity to give feedback until 14 August. Customers can share their views at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 181604, via email ([email protected]), post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.
