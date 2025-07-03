A new study has revealed the UK’s most supernatural counties, with Gwynedd coming fourth.
The Spin Genie UK team mapped out UFO hotspots, crop circles, and paranormal activity nationwide to uncover the truth behind the UK's most mysterious phenomena.
Argyll and Bute has the most unexplained phenomena in the UK, with 77.9 supernatural sightings per 50,000 people. The people of Argyll and Bute reported three different UFO encounters over the years, including a star-like object in Rothesay in 2021.
When compared to its population, Wiltshire has the second-highest number of supernatural sightings, totalling 77 per 50,000 people.
Dorset completes this transcendent top three with 62.6 supernatural sightings per 50,000 people.
Gwynedd was fourth with 59.2.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.