FIRE crews from Aberystwyth and Tregaron were called to a vehicle fire in Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn on Thursday evening.
The crews were called at 7.31pm following reports of a fire in the village.
A Mid and West Wales Fire Service spokesperson said: "Crews responded to one private motor vehicle completely destroyed by fire, with another two vehicles damaged by the fire.
"Two nearby terraced properties were damaged externally by the fire, with heavy smoke damage caused internally, all persons were accounted for and did not require any medical assistance.
"Crews utilised two breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras, short extension ladder, small gear and reciprocating saw.
"Crew members cut away and removed charred areas of windows and doors at the properties and conducted thermal scans.
"Crews left the scene at 9.06pm."