Following the success of its 2024 debut, Noson Garlleg Night returns on 24 May at Arad Goch. This bilingual evening of eclectic film and music will feature a stellar line-up including Welsh Music Prize winner Lemfreck, the haunting melodies of Gillie, the "sci-fi mountain music" of Bitw, and Aberystwyth’s own genre-defying quartet Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn.