An innovative arts collective based in Aberystwyth returns this summer with an exciting programme of events designed to celebrate independent voices and creative expression through music, film, visual art and creative workshops.
Thanks to Arts Council of Wales funding, Garlleg can deliver bold and diverse events that bring together local talent, acclaimed artists, and the wider community.
Following the success of its 2024 debut, Noson Garlleg Night returns on 24 May at Arad Goch. This bilingual evening of eclectic film and music will feature a stellar line-up including Welsh Music Prize winner Lemfreck, the haunting melodies of Gillie, the "sci-fi mountain music" of Bitw, and Aberystwyth’s own genre-defying quartet Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn.
Garlleg will also present a series of creative workshops led by exciting Welsh and Wales-based artists, culminating in a public art exhibition at Aberystwyth Bandstand.
The programme includes:
7 June – Workshop with renowned Welsh artist Bedwyr Williams
14 June – Workshop with local land artist Brian Swaddling 21 June – Workshop (details TBC)
5 July – Pinhole photography workshop with artist-filmmaker Lily Tiger and filmmaker-poet-ecologist Aim King
2–3 August – Garlleg Exhibition at the Aberystwyth Bandstand
23 August – Sŵn Garlleg Sounds at The Bank Vault, an eclectic night of alternative music with sonic influences from Birmingham to West Africa – with a Welsh twist.
As part of the exhibition, Garlleg is currently issuing an open call for artists working in any medium, including moving image.
To be considered, artists are invited to send a short artist statement and supporting images or links to their work to [email protected] by 12 July.
From grassroots workshops to genre-defying performances, Garlleg continues to build a dynamic space for experimental, alternative, and contemporary culture in mid Wales.
Tickets for Noson Garlleg Night 2 are available at https://www.garlleg.net/.
Stay up-to-date with Garlleg events by following them on Instagram and Facebook.