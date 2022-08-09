Fire service bids farewell to Edryd
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has bid a fond farewell to retiring Pwllheli crew manager, Edryd Williams.
Edryd retires after more than 36 years serving his local community.
As well as working as crew manager, Edryd has also spent time as a home safety champion, helping local residents to stay safe and prevent fires in their homes.
Commenting on his time with the fire service, he said: “I would recommend the job to anyone.
“I felt that I’ve learnt so much during my 36 years, with everyone so ready to help. The camaraderie with the crew on station is brilliant.”
A fire service spokesperson thanked Edryd for his service, and adding: “Could you to be part of our team? We could support you to work part-time as an on-call firefighter. Like Edryd you could play a vital role in protecting your local community”
If you would like to join the service, you can register your interest at bit.ly/3OOmrV7
