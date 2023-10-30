FIRE crews are warning people to stay safe this week following a busy weekend - as another storm approaches.
Around 40 cars were left submerged in a Cardigan car park following a tidal surge.
A MAWWFS spokesperson said: "At 8.19pm on Saturday, 28 October, the Cardigan crew was called to an incident in Cambrian Quay, Cardigan.
"Approximately 40 vehicles in a car park were submerged in tidal floodwater.
"Crew members identified that high tide had already passed and proceeded to place a cordon around the car park and advised members of the public not to attend their vehicles.
"The Local Authority was also in attendance who provided safety signage.
"The crew left the scene at 9.15pm."
Dyfed-Powys also issued a warning on Sunday when another tidal surge was expected, asking drivers to remove vehicles from Quay Street and Gloster Row car parks.
Fire crews were also called into action in Borth on Sunday after 'significant flood warnings' were put in place.
A fire spokesperson added: "Preventative measures were put in place with Swiftwater and Flood Rescue Teams from across the service being deployed in anticipation of flooding which, thankfully, didn’t materialise.
These were just two of a number of callouts faced by fire crews across mid and west Wales who are bracing themselves for more later this week.
Peter Greenslade, Corporate Head of Community Risk Management, said: “With bad weather forecast to continue into this week, and the arrival of Storm Ciarán expected to bring a period of strong winds and heavy rain across parts of Wales, it’s important to prepare for the challenges that come with this kind of weather.
"When driving in wet weather, stopping distances will be at least double those required in dry conditions and you may come across flooded sections of road unexpectedly, which can often be deeper and faster-flowing than it appears.
If a road closure is in place due to flooding, please adhere to them, as ignoring them can put lives at risk. Plan ahead and find an alternative route before setting out.
Simple steps such as checking your car’s lighting, wipers and tyres, as well as driving slower, can help keep you and others safe, and will ease the pressure on and danger to our crew members.”