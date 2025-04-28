A Cardigan 71-year-old who harassed a woman for weeks by making sexual comments and loitering during exercise classes being taken by the victim has been fined by magistrates.
Jeff Hayward, of Maes Mwldan, Bath House Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 April.
The 71-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the harassment without violence of the woman in Cardigan between 2 and 30 July last year.
Hayward was found guilty at a trial on 10 April, for which he was not in attendance.
Hayward pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to surrender to bail.
Magistrates fine Hayward a total of £220.
He must also pay £100 compensation, £200 costs and an £88 surcharge.