Four arrested following Friday night incident in Aberystwyth town centre
FOUR people have been arrested following reports of disorder near Aberystwyth railway station on Friday evening.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that four people have been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident and have thanked members of the public for sharing information with them.
A police spokesperson said: “At around 8pm on Friday, 13 May 2022, Dyfed Powys Police attended to reports of disorder on the junction of Alexandra Road and Terrace Road, Aberystwyth.
“Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, with all of them being bailed pending further enquiries by Aberystwyth CID.
“Officers are grateful for the assistance of members of the public who have shared information in respect of the incident.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220513-396. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
