Police in Ceredigion are investigating reports of burglary, thefts of vehicles and theft from vehicles on Sunday morning, 19 January 2024.
A Renault Kangoo car, a Suzuki motorbike, car keys, power tools, hand tools, personal documents and various personal items were stolen from seven properties and vehicles in the Llanarth and Oakford area.
Enquiries quickly led to the arrest of three men, two aged 31 and one aged 25, and one woman, aged 25, on suspicion of burglary and theft.
All four are from the Swansea or Cardiff areas and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
The car, motorbike and other property have been recovered in the Swansea area.
Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance and engagement.