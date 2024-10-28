Four people have been arrested over the weekend following an incident in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
At around 5pm on Wednesday, 16 October, it was reported a man had been assaulted shortly after 7am that day in the Cromwell Street area.
Officers from North Wales Police searched the address on Saturday, 26 October and seized weapons and a quantity of suspected class A drugs.
Three people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding, affray, possession of offensive weapons and possession of class A drugs.
A fourth person was arrested on suspicion of having offensive weapons in a private dwelling and possession of class B drugs.
They have since been bailed with conditions whilst enquiries continue.
District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “I would like to thank residents for their support and understanding whilst police dealt with this incident in Blaenau Ffestiniog over the weekend.
“I understand the presence of firearms officers can cause concern in the community, but I would like to reassure that it was an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community.
“Local officers will continue to patrol the local area for reassurance purposes.
“Anyone with information about the incident on 16 October who hasn’t already spoken to officers is encouraged to contact police.”