A prospective franchisee has come forward to save Caernarfon’s Castle Square post office.
Following fears it would close, a petition to save it - set up by Plaid Cymru community representatives including Mrs Saville Roberts, Siân Gwenllian MS, Cllr Cai Larsen, and North Wales MS Llyr Gruffydd - attracted 1,633 signatures.
The petition was presented to Post Office Chairman Nigel Railton by MP Liz Saville Roberts during a meeting in Westminster.
Now a prospective franchisee offers hope for the future of the post office branch.
Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “I welcome the news that a prospective franchisee has come forward with the intention of running Caernarfon Post Office, providing a short-term solution to the uncertainty facing the branch.
“It should be appreciated that throughout this campaign local people wanted to see post office services safeguarded in Caernarfon town centre. They place an immense value on the convenience of being able to pop into their local branch whether for their business or personal needs.
“Whilst this announcement provides a certain level of certainty, there remains a number of questions surrounding the long-term sustainability of the branch. Has there been any assessment of the specific banking needs of the local community, specifically, what provision will be in place to meet the needs of Welsh language customers? What options are being explored to source a long-term location for the branch, including access needs. Above all else, what assurances have been provided to current staff about their future employment.
“If, as has been suggested, the branch will temporarily remain at the current location, will staff be retained?
“I will be seeking further clarity about the exact business model going forward to ensure a sustainable, long-term outcome for the local community – one which puts the needs of local post office customers first.’’
