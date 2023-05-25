Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has confirmed funding for a specialist service to support to road victims.
The funding comes as recently published figures confirmed that 19 people were killed in road collisions in Dyfed-Powys in 2021, while many more suffered serious and life changing injuries.
The support service is part of a National Road Victim Service run by road safety charity Brake.
The funding will deliver the first Independent Road Victim Advocate service in Wales, providing a designated, local service to residents of Dyfed-Powys.
The Independent Road Victim Advocate is a professional, trained caseworker who can visit people in their home to provide the support they need when the worst happens.
The advocate will help road victims understand the impact of trauma, find specialist support delivered by other organisations, and help them with practical matters such as finances, legal support and returning to work.
Mr Llywelyn said; “Sadly, road collisions are common here in Dyfed-Powys, despite the proactive work of our Roads Policing Unit, Community Safety Speedwatch, and Go Safe.
“We all have a responsibility to drive safely and respect other road users. The casualty rate we saw here in 2019 should not be accepted and I am committed to reduce these statistics and the associated terrible human cost.
“I cannot begin to imagine the trauma experienced by families who suffer a bereavement or life-changing injury in a road collision and I hope that by funding this service delivered by Brake we can help alleviate some of that suffering, fear and uncertainty for victims in Dyfed-Powys.”
Jami Blythe, Development Manager at Brake, said: “Thanks to funding from Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Brake is able to extend the operation of the National Road Victim Service into this local area. The funding will help road crash victims in Dyfed-Powys cope with the shock, turmoil and devastation that road crashes cause to families. The Independent Road Victim Advocate will work with local families to provide the vital support they need. We are incredibly grateful to be part of the Commissioner’s commitment to supporting the needs of road crash victims.”
Brake also run a number of flagship events and campaigns throughout the year focusing on prevention and engagement, such as National Road Safety Week, Kids Walk and Beep Beep Day. You can read more about their campaigns here.