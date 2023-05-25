Jami Blythe, Development Manager at Brake, said: “Thanks to funding from Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Brake is able to extend the operation of the National Road Victim Service into this local area. The funding will help road crash victims in Dyfed-Powys cope with the shock, turmoil and devastation that road crashes cause to families. The Independent Road Victim Advocate will work with local families to provide the vital support they need. We are incredibly grateful to be part of the Commissioner’s commitment to supporting the needs of road crash victims.”