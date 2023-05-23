A partially disabled grandfather was ‘very shaken’ after an attempted home invasion by four hooded males in Penparcau.
John Bates said his father, aged 70, and his sister, who live in Cae Job, were awoken at around 1am on Friday morning (19 April) to see four men attempting to break into his bungalow – allegedly carrying tools.
Mr Bates’ son, aged 22, who happened to be staying at the house that night returned just in time to scare them off but not before they ‘pounced’ on him and assaulted him – with one stamping on his head.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said it had received a report of an assault and was investigating.
But Mr Bates said he and his father have ‘lost all faith in authority’ and they haven’t heard from the force since the initial report.
He has called on authorities to install CCTV in Cae Job, which is home to a high number of elderly and vulnerable people.
Mr Bates told the Cambrian News: “It's Monday afternoon and still nothing from the police. Not even a phone call.
“Nobody was badly injured - thank god – only slightly bruised and shaken.
“If it wasn't for my son coming down the steps around 1am, god knows what may have happened.
“Hopefully CCTV will be installed in the street sooner rather than later, as there's too many vulnerable and elderly people living there who just want to go about living an orderly life and avoid hassle.
“I've a delivery arriving tomorrow morning with cameras to install at his premises ... better late than never.”
On Facebook, he said: “Residents of Penparcau and especially Cae Job estate.
“In the early hours of this morning my father had intruders.
“My father and sister are very shaken, and my son is slightly bruised.
“It seems that there were four males with hoodies. One male tried to get through the front door and was approached by my son which made the male scarper.
“But then it took three Billy Big Bo******es wearing hoodies to pounce on my son and knock him to the ground and run.
“What they may have wanted to achieve is beyond me. My father's a vulnerable 70-year-old man who is grateful for the things he has in life.”
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of assault in the garden of a property in Penparcau, Aberyswyth, at shortly before 1.10pm on Friday (19 May).
“The incident is reported to have taken place sometime after midnight the same day.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: 20230519-182. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”