Gwynedd drivers could get stopped this month as part of a North Wales Police Christmas campaign.
OpLimit targeting those who drive under the influence of drink or drugs over the festive period, launched on 1 December.
“We are fully committed to making roads safer for all and we’ll continue to target those who endanger their own lives and the lives of others,” a police spokesperson said.
“Don’t drive under the influence of drink or drugs - even a very small amount of drugs or alcohol can affect your ability to drive safely. Don’t let your friends and family pay the price.”
To report a drink/drug driver, call 101 (or 999 if there’s an imminent danger), or Crimestoppers (0800 555 111). You could save a life.