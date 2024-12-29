Police are appealing for help to find a man missing in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police are looking for a man called William.
They said on Sunday, 29 December that William had last been seen on Saturday, 28 December.
In a social media post, a police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to find William?
“He was last seen on the bus from Caernarfon towards Criccieth yesterday afternoon wearing brown cord trousers, a blue coat which is very worn, a flat cap, walking shoes, he has a rucksack and possibly an umbrella.
“Williams is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and of average build.
“If you have seen him or know where he may be please make contact on 101 quoting our reference Q194939.”