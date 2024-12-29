Police are appealing for help to find a man missing in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police are looking for a man called William.

They said on Sunday, 29 December that William had last been seen on Saturday, 28 December.

In a social media post, a police spokesperson said: “Can you help us to find William?

“He was last seen on the bus from Caernarfon towards Criccieth yesterday afternoon wearing brown cord trousers, a blue coat which is very worn, a flat cap, walking shoes, he has a rucksack and possibly an umbrella.

“Williams is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and of average build.

“If you have seen him or know where he may be please make contact on 101 quoting our reference Q194939.”

Police are appealing for help to find William
Police are appealing for help to find William (N/a)