Gwynedd police are investigating ‘a deliberate fire’ at an historic World Heritage Site.
On Saturday, 26 October at approximately 1pm, police say the deliberate fire was discovered by a member of the public at Dinorwig Quarry in the first drum house opposite the Lake Railway Shop & Cafe.
North Wales Fire & Rescue Service was called and luckily the fire was extinguished in time before it could spread and completely damage the drum house roof.
North Wales Police said “this abhorrent act of damage is mindless and extremely disappointing and shows a blatant lack of respect towards a historic site with hundreds of years of history and meaning”.
A police spokesperson said: “Dinorwig Quarry is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the drum house is classed as a scheduled monument.
“Scheduled monuments are nationally important monuments that have been afforded statutory protection through their inclusion in the Schedule of monuments maintained under section 1 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979.
“This abhorrent act of damage is mindless and extremely disappointing and shows a blatant lack of respect towards a historic site with hundreds of years of history and meaning.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact call 101 quoting reference number 24000916057.