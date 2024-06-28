Emergency services rushed to the aid of a person in difficulty in the water off Llangrannog beach on Thursday evening.
The alarm was raised at around 7.16pm with New Quay, Cardigan and Fishguard coastguard teams tasked to the beach following reports of a person in difficulty in the choppy waters of Cardigan Bay.
New Quay RNLI was first on the scene as they had been conducting a training exercise and located the casualty on a rocky outcrop.
New Quay Coastguard said: "The inshore lifeboat was unable to safely reach the casualty.
"It was assessed that Coastguard Rescue Teams were unable to undertake a Rope Rescue.
"Rescue 187 safely winched the casualty to Llangrannog beach where coastguard teams had prepared a Helicopter Landing Site.”