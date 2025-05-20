Llinos’ first hike was from Melin y Wig, where she is origninally from, to Llanelidan. The second was in Glyndyfrdwy, then Nantyr and Vivod Mountain. Next it was on to Glyn Ceiriog and Llangadwaladr and Ceunant Ceiriog. Journey five was Pontrobert to Dolanog, before going on to Llansilin, then up to Rhyd Caledwynt. To complete the 80k, the last walk will be up Berwyn mountain.