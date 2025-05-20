A Trefor woman will walk 80k to raise money for Christian Aid Week.
Church Engagement and Fundraising Officer with Christian Aid Cymru Llinos Roberts said: “Every year during Christian Aid Week, people raise funds, act and pray for their global neighbours in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.
“As it’s Christian Aid’s 80th year I'm doing eight 10k journeys, walking in the footsteps of my ancestors to eight places where they lived. Each step I take is in support of those living in poverty.
“I’ve enjoyed retracing my family’s history. Most of my ancestors were farmers. This Christian Aid Week we are highlighting the uncertainty that looms over indigenous farming communities in the Alta Verapaz region of Guatemala. As a result of extreme weather, vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger, child malnourishment, lack of clean water and poverty.
“This trip has visited lovely places that were special to my family and it’s been really nice. It’s important we don’t forget the link of our heritage and history but also consider how similar some of it is to our global neighbours who are struggling to maintain their way of life.”
Llinos’ first hike was from Melin y Wig, where she is origninally from, to Llanelidan. The second was in Glyndyfrdwy, then Nantyr and Vivod Mountain. Next it was on to Glyn Ceiriog and Llangadwaladr and Ceunant Ceiriog. Journey five was Pontrobert to Dolanog, before going on to Llansilin, then up to Rhyd Caledwynt. To complete the 80k, the last walk will be up Berwyn mountain.
Llinos has already raised more than £600.
Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.
To support Christian Aid, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.