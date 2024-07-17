RURAL crime officers are investigating after slates were removed from the churchyard at St Llawddog Church in Cilgerran.
The incident happened between 11 July and 13 July.
The rural crime team said: “Heritage crime is any unlawful activity which harms historic assets including buildings, monuments, parks, gardens and landscapes.
“Some of these assets are protected by specific criminal offences but heritage crime often takes the form of ‘general’ offences such as theft, criminal damage, anti-social behaviour which are equally damaging to historic assets and interfere with the public’s understanding and enjoyment of them.”
If you have information about something that has happened to a heritage site, you can report it online.
If an incident involving a heritage site is happening now, phone 999.