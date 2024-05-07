AN investigation has been launched into the sudden death of a man in Aberystwyth over the bank holiday weekend.
Emergency services were called into action in the early hours of Monday, 6 May.
HM Coastguard Aberystwyth posted to social media on Monday that members of the Aberystwyth and Borth crews along with Aberystwyth and Borth RNLI, ambulance and the coastguard helicopter were tasked to Constitution Hill at 3.55am on Monday to assist police with 'an incident' in the Constitution Hill area of Aberystwyth.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the incident involved the sudden death of a man.
A spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man near to Constitution Hill, Aberystwyth on Monday, 6 May.
"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”