Investigation launched into death of farmer
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Wednesday 27th April 2022 4:24 pm
Share
An inquest has been opened today into the death last week (. )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
An investigation has been launched into the death of a farmer from Tywyn.
Richard Norton Lewis died in a tractor accident at Bodilan Fawr Farm, Llanfihangel, last week.
Police attended the scene and said they are investigating.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said they are aware of the death and are working with the police.
An inquest into Mr Lewis’ death opened in Caernarfon today (Wednesday).
It has been adjourned pending further investigation.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |