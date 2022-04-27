Investigation launched into death of farmer

An inquest has been opened today into the death last week ( . )

An investigation has been launched into the death of a farmer from Tywyn.

Richard Norton Lewis died in a tractor accident at Bodilan Fawr Farm, Llanfihangel, last week.

Police attended the scene and said they are investigating.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said they are aware of the death and are working with the police.

An inquest into Mr Lewis’ death opened in Caernarfon today (Wednesday).