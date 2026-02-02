An extensive search for James McKenna - wanted for attempted murder is continuing following an incident in Carmarthen Park on Thursday afternoon (January 29).
Police officers and staff state they have followed all lines of enquiry made available to them over the weekend, as they aim to locate the 57-year-old who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder.
James is a white, British male, described as 5ft 7in tall, bald with white facial hair. He is believed to have been wearing a green coat and blue beanie hat at the time of the incident.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The investigation began at just after 4pm on Thursday when we received a report that a woman had been injured just inside the park.
“She managed to flee through the Picton Terrace entrance, and called for help. Officers immediately attended, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the victim was taken to hospital where she was treated for stab wounds.
“A large number of enquiries have been carried out since the incident, which have included forensic searches inside and immediately outside the park, as well as systematic searches of the allotments, wooded area and wetlands.
“These searches have been carried out by teams of officers including our dog unit and drone pilots, coordinated by our Police Search Advisors, and are ongoing as we consider all areas of interest.
“These have resulted in a knife believed to have been used in the incident and a rucksack being recovered.
“As well as physical area searches, officers and staff from specialist departments continue to carry out digital and financial enquiries.
“We also undertook enquiries with local transport providers to seek to establish if James attempted to leave the area via any form of public transport.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Ross Evans said: “I assure that we are doing all we can to locate James McKenna, and that our work has been continuous over the weekend and into today.
“Having processed the initial scenes of interest inside and immediately outside Carmarthen Park, our search areas have expanded to include large wooded areas, the Towy riverbank and places he is known to frequent.
“We do not believe at this time that he has used any mode of transport to leave the area, however if anyone has any information that could suggest otherwise, we urge them to get in touch using the dedicated link below.
“I am pleased to be able to confirm that despite being subject to a very serious attack, the victim is not believed to have sustained any life changing injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery.
“We wish her well as she recovers, and are ensuring she is supported both by our officers and external organisations.
“Finally, we are aware that our work has resulted in some disruption in the local area, and we would like to thank members of the community for their cooperation. I am sure you can understand how serious an incident like this is treated, and we will continue to have Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Teams in the area should you need to raise any issues.”
If you have any information that could help to locate James McKenna, please get in touch in with police in one of the following ways:
• Online, via the designated portal: Public Portal
• By phoning 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.
• Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
