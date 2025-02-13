Aberystwyth RNLI crew put the town's newly refurbished jetty to good use over the weekend as the crew rushed to the aid of an injured person on north beach.
The lifeboat crew and Coastguard were called to north beach on Saturday, 8 February at around 2.30pm.
The casualty had fallen near the town bandstand when 999 was called for help.
The lifeboat crew responded arriving at the beach, where crew members swam ashore to assist the Coastguard team.
After the crew provided additional medical care and pain relief to the casualty, using their casualty care training skills, the casualty was then transferred to the care of an ambulance to be taken to hospital.
The crew were then able to recover to the lifeboat with ease thanks to the newly refurbished jetty. The lifeboat was tied alongside in order for the crew to gather their equipment and get aboard, before heading back to the station.
Lifeboat Operations Manager Geraint Wheeler said: "Though not on the water, we’re always happy to help when a casualty is in need alongside our colleagues from the Coastguard. Our crew provided casualty care until they could manoeuvre the casualty by stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.
"The crew were also very grateful to be able to recover to the lifeboat via the newly refurbished jetty. This made our recovery much simpler and safer, going to show how vital the jetty can be to our lifesaving volunteer team."
Aberystwyth RNLI Lifeboat Station are currently looking for volunteers for a range of roles, including Shop Volunteers, Volunteer Shop Manager and Volunteer Fundraiser.
In these roles, you could be helping fuel the mission of the RNLI directly, working with other excellent volunteers to help save lives at sea.