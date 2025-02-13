Aberystwyth Harbour Crafters ‘Knit and Natter’ Group, and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have both donated to help Aberystwyth RNLI continue saving lives at sea.
Aberystwyth RNLI Lifeboat Station says it is very thankful to have received two generous donations from local organisations.
Aberystwyth Harbour Crafters have donated £120 from their 2024 efforts at their ‘Knit and Natter’ Group.
Their knits were sold in support of local charities.
Caroline Jones, a representative of Harbour Crafters Group, presented the money to Lifeboat Operations Manager, Geraint Wheeler, at the station with Geraint expressing his thanks on behalf of all of the lifeboat station volunteers.
Geraint and Crew Member Paul McCann were then invited to Aberystwyth Fire Station to receive a cheque for £200.
The money was raised in December where Aberystwyth RNLI crew helped host the Winter Fayre and Santa’s Grotto at the fire station.
Geraint said: “We are always very grateful for the excellent support we receive from our community. Aberystwyth Harbour Crafters have worked very hard in making and selling their knits to support us, giving a very generous donation that’ll go towards saving lives at sea.
“Our joint event at the fire station was an admirable success, and we’re very happy to have helped with such a warm event in our community. We want to extend our thanks to the crew at the fire station for their help, and look forward to doing this again next year.”
Aberystwyth RNLI Lifeboat Station are currently looking for volunteers for a range of roles, including Shop Volunteer, Volunteer Shop Manager and Volunteer Fundraiser.