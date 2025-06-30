A Lampeter town centre road has been closed due to an emergency, police say.
Emergency services are on the scene, with Bridge Street closed between Lampeter and Cwmann, near the Cooperative store and the Ceredigion Carmarthenshire border.
Dyfed-Powys Police posted on social media: "Bridge Street - Lampeter.
"The road is currently closed due to an emergency incident
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue crew have also been seen at the scene.
