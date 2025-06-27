A Cwmann man has been fined by magistrates after admitting driving without a licence and resisting a police officer.
Kenneth Morris, of 27 Hywel Hathren, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 June.
The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without a licence on College Street in Lampeter on 18 February this year.
Morris also admitted a charge of resisting Pc Harrison on the same day.
Magistrates fined Morris a total of £120 and endorsed his driving record with four penalty points.
Morris must also pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
