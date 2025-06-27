Llanfair Art Exhibition opens on Thursday, 17 July.
It will be open daily in Llanfair Clydogau Village Hall, Lampeter, from 10am-6pm, until Sunday 20 July.
This year three talented guest artists join the group, so as well as pottery, oil paintings, prints, felt work and blacksmithing, there will be work from Ruth Brace, The Gardening Artist, a mixed media artist and printmaker, Clare Bella with colourful handmade items from vintage kimono silks, and Moira Williams of Moriath Glass, with glass landscapes and jewellery.
Admission is free, with tea, coffee and homemade cake available.
Find more information about this year’s exhibition by following the Facebook and/or Instagram pages - ‘GrwpLlanfairClydogauGroup’. The postcode to find the exhibition is SA48 8LD.
Organisers extend a warm welcome to all.
