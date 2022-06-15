Lifeguards to return to Ceredigion beaches this weekend

RNLI lifeguards are set to return to their posts this Saturday on a number of Ceredigion’s busiest beaches.

As the weather improves and many of us will be heading to the beach this weekend, from Saturday (18 June) RNLI lifeguards will be back offering their daily safety service between 10am-6pm for the summer season on the Ceredigion coast.

RNLI lifeguards will be offering daily safety patrols until Sunday, 4 September, as the charity looks to ensure the safety of the public during the busy summer months. The RNLI lifeguards will be in daily attendance and welcome and encourage any questions you may have about water safety.

From 10am this Saturday, RNLI lifeguards will return to the following beaches: Aberystwyth North, Aberystwyth South, New Quay, Tresaith and Aberporth.

Lifeguards have been patrolling Borth beach since the 28 May and will be there until the 4 September.

RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor for Ceredigion, Sam Trevor is reminding families of the importance of staying calm and to float if they get into difficulties on the coast.

Sam said: ‘If you get into trouble in the water, try not to panick and remember to Float to Live: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat.

“Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety.

“RNLI lifeguards play a vital role in keeping beach visitors safe, but they can’t be everywhere.

“This is why we’re asking people to come prepared before you head to the beach; before the start of your day, take a few minutes to check local information such as tide times and the weather.”