Lifeguards to return to Ceredigion beaches this weekend

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Wednesday 15th June 2022 10:48 am
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
AB3005 RNLI198 PHOTO CODE 19DPJ30MAY198 - PHOTO DAVID ARWYN PARRY JONES / CAMBRIAN NEWS PRESS PHOTOGRAPHER - 30MAY2019 - REF Simon; RNLI lifeguards have returned to their posts across Wales from Saturday (25 May) to offer safety advice and assistance over the May half term. The charityâs lifeguards will be on the following beaches to welcome those enjoying the half term holidays on the Welsh coast: CeredigionÂ - Borth, Aberystwyth North, Llangrannog, New Quay Harbour, Aberporth. A lifeguarding service will be provided everyday between 10am-6pm over the school half term. The lifeguardâs role is to advise, supervise and rescue those in trouble on the beach or in the water. - PHOTO - Lifeguards Ellis Evans and Huw Jenkins at North Beach Aberystwyth Prom last Sunday.
Lifeguards Ellis Evans and Huw Jenkins at North Beach Aberystwyth in 2019 (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

RNLI lifeguards are set to return to their posts this Saturday on a number of Ceredigion’s busiest beaches.

As the weather improves and many of us will be heading to the beach this weekend, from Saturday (18 June) RNLI lifeguards will be back offering their daily safety service between 10am-6pm for the summer season on the Ceredigion coast.

RNLI lifeguards will be offering daily safety patrols until Sunday, 4 September, as the charity looks to ensure the safety of the public during the busy summer months. The RNLI lifeguards will be in daily attendance and welcome and encourage any questions you may have about water safety.

From 10am this Saturday, RNLI lifeguards will return to the following beaches:  Aberystwyth North, Aberystwyth South, New Quay, Tresaith and Aberporth.

Lifeguards have been patrolling Borth beach since the 28 May and will be there until the 4 September.

RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor for Ceredigion, Sam Trevor is reminding families of the importance of staying calm and to float if they get into difficulties on the coast.

Sam said: ‘If you get into trouble in the water, try not to panick and remember to Float to Live: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat.

“Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety.

“RNLI lifeguards play a vital role in keeping beach visitors safe, but they can’t be everywhere.

“This is why we’re asking people to come prepared before you head to the beach; before the start of your day, take a few minutes to check local information such as tide times and the weather.”

Sam added: “If possible, visit a lifeguarded beach and if entering the water always stay between the red and yellow flags - this is the area that’s carefully monitored by the RNLI lifeguards throughout the day. If you see someone else in trouble, as hard as it may be, never attempt the rescue yourself – alert a lifeguard or call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

RNLICeredigionAberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0