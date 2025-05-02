A man has been held in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with the assault and intentional strangulation of a woman in Aberporth.
Daniel Barnett, of 7 Hastings Close, Penarth, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
The 34-year-old is charged with the assault of a woman in Aberporth on 27 April this year, as well as the intentional strangulation of the same woman on the following day, also in Aberporth.
Barnett entered no plea to either of the charges at the hearing.
Barnett is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 30 May.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.