A woman found dead in woods near the A496 on Tuesday, 8 July, has been named as Karenza Williams.
An inquest into the death of the 24-year-old from Maentwrog has been formally opened.
The inquest, in Caernarfon, heard that the carer had been reported missing the night before she was found and North Wales Police launched a search for her.
When her body was discovered, police closed the A496 near Llandecwyn, between Maentwrog and Talsarnau.
It shut just before 10am, reopening at lunchtime.
A post mortem examination by consultant pathologist Dr Muhammad Zain Mehdi who gives a provisional cause of death as hanging.
Police say that they are not treating Ms Williams’ death as suspicious.
