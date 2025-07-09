On the seventh day of the seventh month, the seventh and last Sri Chinmoy International Peace statue in Wales was unveiled at Cae Crwn community allotments in Criccieth.
The others are in Cardiff Bay (2012), National Botanic Gardens of Wales (2016), Fotange Treborth Garden (2019), Padarn Park (2019), Wrexham (2022), and Portmeirion (2024).
Sri Chinmoy devoted his life to spreading peace with an international race where a torch is passed from hand to hand, with people meeting along the way to make their own personal wish for peace.
The Peace Run organisers decided to give the statue to Criccieth after visiting the town in May. Organisers were amazed by the beauty of the town and the warmth and spirit of the its people.
The runners, from all over the world, were welcomed by Town Council Chair, Cllr. Delyth Lloyd, who said: "It is truly a privilege to welcome you all. It is not an ordinary flame that you carry. It is a symbol of something really powerful - peace. Peace between countries, peace between people and peace within ourselves. Your dedication to promoting peace throughout the world gives us hope, and reminds us that we can all be the light of the world - like this flame. It is a privilege for us to receive the gift of the statue which will be an opportunity for everyone who comes to Cae Crwn - residents and visitors to the town alike - to reflect.”
A powerful performance was given by singer and politician Dafydd Iwan who has much to campaign for peace and keep the Welsh language alive.
A number of poems from Sri Chinmoy were read by town council members, the community, the peace runners and sculptor Kaivalya Torpy.
Songs composed by Sri Chinmoy in his native language were sung by Ananda.
The Peace Torch was passed around for everyone to make their own personal wish for peace, before Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor gave a speech and unveiled the statue with Cllr. Delyth Lloyd.
Mr ap Gwynfor said: "Having this statue in Cae Crwn to remind us of external and internal peace is essential at a time of war and international tensions.
“It also reminds us of the need to ensure community peace by supporting each other, helping and sharing. Thank you to the proactive Criccieth Town Council for securing it.”
Before the runners left there was a special performance of a Welsh rap by Cllr Lowri-Ann Richards.
Rich Wilcock, Chair of Criccieth Business Forum said: ”What a wonderful experience and to be in a place that was brought together by the community. A lovely message of peace with a lasting structure of Sri Chinmoy.”
Tamsin Evans, one of the race organisers, said: "Criccieth has stolen our hearts! We have loved every second that we’ve been here. And Cae Crwn is its own heart hub.
“The people are so warm and welcoming and the allotments are spectacular.
“We are privileged and honoured that the peace statue belongs to your community now.”
