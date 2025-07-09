Gwynedd’s slate communities have come together for a football festival
The playing fields of ‘Y Gloddfa Glai’, Talysarn were bustling recently when a group of children from some of Gwynedd's quarrying areas came together for the special football festival.
The festival had been organised by Gwynedd Council’s LleCHI LleNI project, to celebrate the official opening of the newly refurbished Talysarn Celts Football Club football pitches, and the historical connection between the quarrymen of the slate valleys and the game of football.
Twelve primary schools took part, with representation from years 5 and 6 playing in a 5-a-side tournament.
In addition to the games, each school had prepared information about a local influential figure with a connection to the slate industry, with the contributions displayed in the club building.
The children were also given the opportunity to commentate on the games under the guidance of historian and football commentator Meilyr Emrys who ran workshops with the children during the day.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, who is also leader of Gwynedd Council, said: "The football festival has provided an opportunity for the young people from the quarrying communities that are part of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site to come together in one place for the first time, to celebrate their history in a unique way.
“It was great to be part of the day and to see everyone enjoying the football, the stories and the opportunity to commentate.
“One of the highlights of the afternoon was a visit by Rhian Wilkinson, the Wales Women's Football Team Manager who came by following her announcement of the Welsh Women's football squad on the summit of yr Wyddfa earlier in the day.”
Cllr Peter Thomas, who is the local member for Llanllyfni, added: “This is a new chapter for the club, and a valuable asset to the area. It was good to mark the historic relationship between quarrymen and football as part of the celebrations, especially given that the original club was founded in 1922 by the owner of the Dorothea quarry.
"The UNESCO designation has sparked economic and social regeneration within our communities, and events like this not only bring joy to our young people, but also encourage them to take pride and ownership of their history.”
The event was organised in collaboration between the LleCHI LleNI project (supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund), Talysarn Celts Football Club and the Football Association of Wales.
Alun Fôn Williams is the chairman of Talysarn Celts Football Club. He added: "Seeing this investment and official opening is the culmination of seven years of hard work by the club's volunteers, in collaboration with the Football Association of Wales, Cymru Football Foundation and Cyngor Gwynedd.
“Here, we have now two football pitches and a new building that is an investment to be enjoyed for years to come.”
The club has received funding from the Welsh Government and Gwynedd Council to make improvements to the pitch and to the club building.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.