A MAN has died following a quad bike incident in a field in Llanilar on Wednesday evening.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that a 65-year-old man died at the scene, six miles from Aberystwyth on Wednesday evening, 17 July.
A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended a report of an incident, involving an agricultural quadbike.
"Sadly, a 65-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.
"The HM Coroner and Health and Safety Executives have been informed."