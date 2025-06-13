An Aberystwyth-based choir will celebrate 30 years of song with an anniversary concert.
This year marks a major milestone for popular community choir Côr ABC, as they celebrate their 30th anniversary with a special concert at Holy Trinity Church in Aberystwyth.
Presented by Musicfest Xtra, the celebratory event will take place on Thursday, 3 July at 7.30pm, and promises to present an evening of traditional and contemporary classical music from Wales and the world – from Welsh folk melodies to classical music by innovative contemporary composers.
While the concert is free to attend, donations are welcome. All proceeds from the night will go directly to the Ceredigion Youth Music Service, supporting music education for children across the county. The service ensures that school pupils in Ceredigion have the opportunity to explore and enjoy music through lessons and activities.
Côr ABC, founded in 1995, has brought together singers of all ages and backgrounds from across the region. The anniversary concert will see the choir perform a selection of songs from across their repertoire of 30 years, including the debut of a specially commissioned piece for the occasion by contemporary composer Nathan James Dearden and Chaired Bard Dafydd John Pritchard. This concert will celebrate the choir’s long-standing commitment to music, community, and the next generation of performers.
“We’re incredibly proud to be marking three decades of music-making,” said conductor Louise Amery, “and we hope the whole community will join us to celebrate this journey and support the future of music in Ceredigion.”Musicfest Xtra presents Côr ABC 30th Anniversary Concert on Thursday, 3 July at 7.30pm, at Holy Trinity Church, Aberystwyth.
There will be complimentary wine and soft drinks available after the concert.
If you would like more information about this event or about the choir, please contact [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.