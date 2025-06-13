Côr ABC, founded in 1995, has brought together singers of all ages and backgrounds from across the region. The anniversary concert will see the choir perform a selection of songs from across their repertoire of 30 years, including the debut of a specially commissioned piece for the occasion by contemporary composer Nathan James Dearden and Chaired Bard Dafydd John Pritchard. This concert will celebrate the choir’s long-standing commitment to music, community, and the next generation of performers.