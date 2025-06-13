A man will stand trial next month after appearing in court to deny charges of using violence to enter a property in Aberystwyth and assaulting a woman.
David Dixon, of 42 Warmley Close, Wolverhampton, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The 51-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to a charge of using violence to secure entry to a property at Windmill Court, Eastgate, Aberystwyth on 11 June this year.
Dixon also pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting Deborah Blick on the same day.
Dixon is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that trial date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.