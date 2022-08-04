Man airlifted to hospital after falling from ladder
A MAN has been airlifted to hospital this afternoon after falling from a ladder in Aberystwyth town centre.
Emergency services were called to Queen’s Road in Aberystwyth at around 12.30pm following reports of someone who had fallen from a building.
The Wales Air Ambulance landed on the promenade and one person was flown to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff.
The helicopter took off at around 2.15pm this afternoon.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson confirmed: “We were called at about 12.50pm to support the ambulance service after a man had fallen from a ladder in Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (4 August) at 12:30pm to reports of an incident on Queens Road, Aberystwyth.
“We sent two emergency ambulances to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance. One person was flown to University Hospital Wales Cardiff for further treatment.”
