A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Gwynedd village.
Emergency services were called to Penrhyndeudraeth on Wednesday, 14 February, where a woman was found dead in a property in the village.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "We were called at 11.51am on Wednesday, 14 February, by colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust who were in attendance at a property in the Penrhyndeudraeth area.
"Sadly, the body of a woman was discovered.
"A 46 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and our investigation is ongoing.
“We are currently treating this as an isolated incident and there is no cause for concern for the wider community."