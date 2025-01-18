A Newcastle Emlyn man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in south Ceredigion on Wednesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police say officers were called to an address in Y Ferwig near Cardigan on Wednesday evening, 15 January.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to an address in Y Ferwig, Ceredigion, at just before 10.15pm on Wednesday, January 15 following a call reporting concerns for the welfare of an infant.
"A young child was taken immediately to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.
"Rhydian Jamieson, 27 from Cwm Cou, Newcastle Emlyn, has been charged with attempted murder.
"Jamieson has been remanded into custody to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday 20th January.
"The investigation team is grateful for the support of the community, while enquiries have been carried out."