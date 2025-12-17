Aberteifi Live, a partnership between The Cellar, Mwldan, Small World Theatre and Fflach Cymunedol, is about to launch, bringing independent local music venues and promoters together to programme and promote music events in Cardigan.
It kicks off on 2 January at The Cellar, featuring Lafant, Dewin, Yr Hunanol and Chwaer.
Other Aberteifi Live concerts announced include Afel Bocoum at Mwldan on 28 January, Pons Aelius on 24 April, and Cerys Hafana on 5 June both at Small World Theatre, with more to be announced.
Dilwyn Davies of Mwldan said: “By collaborating, we aim to support one another, grow our audiences, and showcase Cardigan as a vibrant music hub for fans and musicians alike.
"Cardigan's independent spirit and rich musical history, along with its great venues, can help us drive a thriving music community.”
Steve Greenhalgh has run the legendary Cellar since 2005. He said: “We are delighted to part of Aberteifi Live, which aims to pool our passions for quality acts and full venues; making Cardigan a destination for a high standard of live music.”
Mair Bell, Small World Theatre Managing Director, said:
“Together we're launching an exciting collaboration that will fill Aberteifi with World-class music. Thanks to the success of Other Voices and a thriving local music scene, Aberteifi Live partners are set to present seriously good live music year-round and champion incredible artists from Wales and beyond.”
Nico Dafydd, who leads Ffach Cymunedol, said: “Aberteifi Live, the collaboration we and other partners have made a golden opportunity to grow the town's name as a musical destination, not only for our audiences but for local artists as well. As a community company that works directly with the community creatively, we are excited to be part of the buzz.”
Visit www.aberteifilive.co.uk for more. Artists can also apply to play there.
