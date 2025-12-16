Join Cardigan Theatre at Mwldan this Christmas for a tale as old as time -Beauty and the Beast (21-29 December).
Join Belle, the Beast, and a whole cast of quirky characters for a spellbinding adventure full of dazzling costumes, toe-tapping songs, and hilarious hijinks the whole family will love.
Will Belle break the Beast’s curse? Will the enchantress foil her plans? And will Gavin ever find the girl of his dreams? Packed with panto fun, outrageous jokes, and audience participation galore, Beauty and the Beast is the ultimate festive treat. Whether you’re 5 or 95, there’s something for everyone in this heartwarming tale of love, bravery, and inner beauty.
Be our guest this panto season. Book your tickets before the run finishes on 29 December.
