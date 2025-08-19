Police have confirmed that a man has died following a fall from Crib Goch over the weekend.
The 36-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene following a response from emergency services on Saturday, 16 August.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "We are saddened to confirm that a 36-year-old man has died following a fall from Crib Goch in Eryri National Park on Saturday, 16 August.
"Emergency services, including North Wales Police and the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, responded to reports of a man falling from the ridge at approximately 11:30am.
"The man was recovered from the mountain by helicopter but was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
"Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the man’s next of kin have been informed, and the coroner has been notified."
Inspector Jamie Owens added, "My deepest condolences remain with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.
“Our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident is ongoing.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the fall to contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000678802.”
Crib Goch is a challenging, knife-edged arête forming part of the Snowdon Massif in Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park.
It's known for its exposed, narrow ridge with significant drops on either side, requiring a high level of scrambling experience and a good head for heights.
It's a popular, albeit demanding, route to reach the summit of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).
The Llanberis Mountain Rescue team also advise that this route is extremely dangerous and should not be attempted by beginners or novice walkers – accidents are common, and every year people have to be rescued from Crib Goch; many get cragfast – unable to move through fear – and sadly every year sees serious injuries from falls and also fatalities.
