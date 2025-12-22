A world-famous racing yacht owned with connections to Bala will head to Holyhead in the next few weeks to be restored to her former glory.
Built to a revolutionary design in 1951 and considered to be the grandfather of the modern-day racing yachts, the Huff of Arklow is currently moored at Portishead Marina, Bristol where she will be made seaworthy before sailing to North Wales for full restoration.
The 44-foot sloop was bought in 2019 by Anthony Cooper-Barney, owner of Palé Hall at Llandderfel, Bala and his solicitor Simon Holt, an experienced yachtsman who sadly died in 2021.
Anthony has decided to donate the yacht to classic boat enthusiast Richard Frick, who lives near Cemaes Bay, Anglesey, so it can be brought back to life and give people a memorable sailing experience.
In the future, they would like to take people out on the yacht to support a charity formed in memory of Anthony’s late son, James who tragically died in a car accident at the age of 16. The James Barney Foundation is dedicated to helping children and young people pursue life-changing opportunities.
Anthony said he and Simon purchased the Huff of Arklow with the intention of entering it in the Cannes Regatta. Sadly, Simon passed away before this could be achieved.
“I have a huge sentimental attachment to the Huff of Arklow because Simon was a close friend and we shared a passion for sailing,” he added.
“We spent more than £100,000 preparing the yacht for the Cannes Regatta but sadly Simon had a heart attack before we managed to do it.
“Simon would have loved to have met Richard and would be delighted he is going to restore this famous yacht. Honestly, I didn’t want to let it go, but it would have just stayed in storage. Richard’s the right man for the job.
“I’m delighted that she will be coming to North Wales which suits me just fine as I spend a lot of my time at Palé Hall.
“Sometime in the future, I would love to be able to take disadvantaged children out on the Huff of Arklow in support of the foundation set up in memory of my son.”
Richard estimates that it will take him and a group of sailing friends six to eight months to restore the Huff of Arklow.
The Huff of Arklow is brimming with history.
It was designed by Uffa Fox, sailing mentor to the Royal family, for RAF pilot Douglas Heard, and she was based upon the successful Flying Fifteen dinghy, one of the first masthead rig sloops and the first ocean going yacht design to plane.
Built by Jack Tyrell & Sons of Arklow, she is believed to be the only Flying 30 left and was noted for her speed. On her trip to Iceland in 1960, she recorded a speed of 23 knots and was awarded the Faulkner Cup, which she won again in 1962 for her trip to the Azores.
