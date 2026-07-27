The Bookshop by the Sea - The Bookshop by the Sea in Aberystwyth is launching a new initiative encouraging young football fans to discover the joy of reading.
Inspired by the influence of England football stars, bookshop owner Freya Blyth, has created the Bellingham Book Challenge after watching England’s recent performances and reflecting on the power of sporting role models.
“Footballers inspire children every day,” said Freya.
“They inspire dreams, determination and confidence. But I believe those same role models can inspire children away from the pitch too, through books and stories.”
The challenge will see the bookshop give away copies of Epic Football Comic: Bellingham to young football fans who may not yet have discovered a love of reading. The aim is to show children that reading is not just something connected to school, but something connected to imagination, adventure and the people they admire. Freya hopes England players will join the conversation by sharing the books that inspired them as children.
“Our question for Jude Bellingham and the England team is ‘what book inspired you when you were young?’ Imagine the impact if children could discover the stories that inspired their football heroes.”
The challenge will run throughout the school holidays.
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