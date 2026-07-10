Turning his attention back to the National Library, Will said: “I have enjoyed my time here. It has gone by very quickly really. Part of the reason it’s been so enjoyable is the wonderful people I’ve worked with and the colleagues who’ve shown me things and pointed me in different directions for my work. And of course, working here, you have more access to things than the public. I think I’ll lose that and have to become a normal reader, but after a bit of a gap, say six month or so, I’ll be back here in the reading room, working on other projects.