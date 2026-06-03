Police are looking for a man with links to Gwynedd following an incident in Conwy.
North Wales Police have released a picture of the man they are trying to trace, along with the following: “We are appealing for help to locate William Foulkes, also known as Lee.
“The 32-year-old is wanted in connection with an incident that took place in the Llanfair TH area of Conwy on Monday, 1 June.
“Foulkes has links to Llanffestiniog but could be anywhere in the Gwynedd area.
“Anyone with information about his location can contact us via the website using the link below, or by calling 101, using reference number 26000434934. https://orlo.uk/1TJTs.
“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
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