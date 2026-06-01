“I have written formally to the relevant head of department and cabinet member at Gwynedd Council. I have received an acknowledgement in which the severity of the congestion and impact on emergency access are recognised, and an assurance that the issues are being looked into. I welcome that acknowledgement. However, an apology and an assurance are a starting point, not a conclusion. I will be pressing for a full, transparent account of what went wrong, why the promised traffic management was not in place, and what specific steps will be taken to ensure this cannot happen again.