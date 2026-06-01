A £2 million investment in a food company in Porthmadog will create 100 new jobs for the area.
Heler Foods has announced that the £2 million investment will be used to expand its Porthmadog facility.
Heler Foods Packing, which is part of the Heler Foods company, said that construction of the expansion is set to begin shortly.
This latest development builds on more than £6 million already invested since the site was acquired in 2022, continuing the transformation of the Porthmadog operation into a high-performing, modern cheese cutting, blending and packing facility.
The expansion will enable the introduction of new production lines, improve operational flow and increase efficiency, supporting growing customer demand across UK supermarkets, foodservice and export markets. The investment also supports recently announced partnerships, including a licensing agreement with PizzaExpress, alongside continued growth in Heler Foods’ branded portfolio.
George Heler, CEO said: “We have seen strong growth over the past four years, and expanding our footprint in Porthmadog allows us to build the capacity needed for the next stage of that journey.
“We have always believed in investing for the long term. Heler Foods Packing is now our centre of excellence for cheese packing and plays a critical role in our business. This investment ensures we have the space and capability to support continued growth.”
The investment is expected to create 100 jobs over the next three years, reinforcing Heler Foods’ commitment to the Porthmadog community and supporting the local economy.
Growth in Heler Foods’ branded range continues to accelerate, with flagship brand Eatlean Protein delivering 60 per cent growth, further underpinning the need for increased capacity and capability.
Heler Foods continues to play a key role in delivering high-quality cheese products to customers across the UK and internationally, with ongoing investment across its operations supporting long-term growth.
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