Man’s body discovered on beach

The body of a man was found on South Beach in Aberaeron on Wednesday evening ( Cambrian News )

A body has been found on a Ceredigion beach, police have confirmed this afternoon.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to South Beach in Aberaeron at around 8.40pm on Wednesday evening, 20 July, where the body of a man was found.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to South Beach, Aberaeron, following the discovery of the body of a man at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, 20 July.

“Officers attended, along with ambulance, Coastguard and the RNLI.