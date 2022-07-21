Man’s body discovered on beach
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Thursday 21st July 2022 3:10 pm
The body of a man was found on South Beach in Aberaeron on Wednesday evening (Cambrian News )
A body has been found on a Ceredigion beach, police have confirmed this afternoon.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to South Beach in Aberaeron at around 8.40pm on Wednesday evening, 20 July, where the body of a man was found.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to South Beach, Aberaeron, following the discovery of the body of a man at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, 20 July.
“Officers attended, along with ambulance, Coastguard and the RNLI.
“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been referred to HM Coroner.”
