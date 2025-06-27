A Llanrhystud swimming coach is to walk from Aberaeron to Cardiff to raise money for the Noah’s Ark Appeal to thank them for the care they are giving one of his students.
Martienus Thomas, a one to one independent swimming instructor at Penrhos Park, Llanrhystud, will take on the challenge in July.
He said: “My swimmer six-year-old Lewis Danton from Aberaeron, last summer was a healthy boy, enjoyed a normal happy life.
“Until, with very little warning, he began losing the ability to walk. “It all started after a football game when Lewis complained of leg pain. “He then also struggled uncharacteristically in his final swimming lesson, from being able to swim a confident length to not being able to move for a widths distance.”
Parents, Lizzie and Alex, started noticing changes in Lewis’ movements but test s revealed nothing until one day he lost the ability to walk. At hospital a further test revealed high protein levels.
Lewis was rushed to Noah's Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales with suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS)—a rare neurological condition where the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, causing weakness, tingling, and potential paralysis.
At Noah’s Ark, Lewis’ condition deteriorated rapidly. Infusions slowed the progression, preventing it from affecting his upper body, but Lewis spent four weeks on Island Ward relearning to walk.
On 15 November, he went home, but just two weeks later, he lost the ability to walk again.
And this time his upper body was affected too. Lewis was rushed back to the children’s hospital, where he’s been ever since. Thanks to support from the Noah’s Ark Charity, Lewis has access to music therapy, counselling, and physiotherapy equipment to aid his recovery.
The charity also provides practical comforts, like pull-down beds for parents to stay close to their children. Thank you for making this vital support possible. Martienus said: “On 13 January, I went to Noah’s Ark to spend time with Lewis.
“It was a fantastic time for us both we were like two best friends having a catch up talking and playing games, Lewis in his wheelchair couldn’t wait to show me the fantastic swimming pool at the location.
“I said to Lewis would you like me to walk from his primary school - Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron to Noah’s Ark in Cardiff. That’s a long way Lewis said. “On Friday, 18 July, the last day of school before the school summer holidays I will start my four-day challenge to walk from Aberaeron Primary to Noah’s Ark Cardiff.”
So far, a Justgiving page (https://www.justgiving.com/page/martienusandlewis) has already raised more than £2,000 for the children’s charity. Each year around 90,000 children come to the Noah’s Ark for specialist and often life-saving care.
The charity ensures that treatment and outcomes for young patients continue to improve by funding innovative medical equipment and facilities.
It also provides essential emotional support services and play specialists to help make hospital stays less frightening and more positive for children and their families.
