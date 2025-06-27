A man who ‘targeted’ a fire engine in Aberaeron and caused damage of more than £5,000 leaving it off the road to respond to emergencies while being repaired has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Leon Stallard, of Flat 1, 16 Lion Street, Brecon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 June.
The 39-year-old admitted damaging the fire response vehicle in Aberaeron on 14 December last year.
Magistrates handed Stallard an 18 week jail term suspended for 18 months.
The court heard Stallard “targeted an emergency response vehicle that was then off the road due to the damage” but had “shown remorse.”
Stallard must also pay compensation to Mid and West Wales Fire Service as well as £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
